A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for Audrey Geneva Tolliver on May 27 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Wednesday at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Mrs. Audrey graduated from Jackson State University where she received her Master’s Degree in education. She was an educator for the Vicksburg Warren School District for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Tolliver, her mother, Birden Love and her nephew, Marlon Wells. Those who will cherish her loving memories include her daughter, Alezandra Tolliver, siblings, Constance Tolliver Taylor, Johnnie Tolliver Davenport, Henry Tolliver, Rolando Love, Roland Love, Rhonda Herring, Stephanie Wells, DeAndre Bowman, Arlind Sherrield, eight nieces and nephews, one great-niece, a host of other relatives and friends. Audrey Geneva Tolliver transitioned from this life May 20 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson at the age of 58.

