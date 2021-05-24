The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Summer bowling leagues

Several summer bowling leagues are now forming, and organizational meetings for each have been scheduled. All leagues will play at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg, formerly known as the Vicksburg Mall.

The Tuesday Trio Summer League will begin competition on June 1 at 7 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting. This league will bowl for 10 weeks. Teams will consist of three bowlers per team.

The Monday Night Summer League will begin June 7 at 7 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting. Teams will consist of four bowlers per team. This league will bowl for 10 weeks.

To register or for more information, contact Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357 or Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318.

Pickleball lessons

In anticipation of the soon-to-be completed pickleball courts at Halls Ferry Park, lessons in the game are being offered by local players.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to 10:30 a.m., through May 29 at the Halls Ferry Park tennis courts. Paddles and balls will be provided.

Players of all ages are welcome. For more information, contact Glenn Rhett at 601-218-5829.

St. Al softball camp

St. Aloysius will host two youth softball camps for players ages 8-16 in June.

The St. Al Softball Camp is scheduled for June 7-9, and will focus on hitting and fielding drills. The cost is $40. Players ages 8-11 will have their camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and players ages 12-16 will go from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The St. Al Softball Pitching Camp will be June 10 and 11, and the cost is $25. The beginners’ camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and will focus on fundamentals. The advanced class will go from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and focus on advanced techniques and strength and conditioning.

Both camps will be at the Bazinsky Park fields. For more information or to register, contact St. Aloysius softball coach Savannah Buck at 678-848-3348 or by email at savbuck4@gmail.com

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym from June 10 to July 16.

The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps this summer, one for teams and the other for individual players.

The 7-on-7 team camp is June 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus. The cost is $225 per team.

The Seniors Select Camp is June 19. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444 or assistant coach Omarr Conner at 601-857-3327.

YMCA basketball

The Vicksburg YMCA will host a summer open basketball league for children ages 10-13. The league will run from June 5 to July 17 at the Purks YMCA, with games played on Saturday mornings and Sunday afternoons. There will be a maximum of eight teams in the league.

The registration fee is $350 per team, and registration closes May 29.

The league is for any team in Vicksburg and the surrounding area. Teams must provide their own jerseys, and can have team sponsors.

There will be a mandatory coaches meeting on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Purks YMCA. For more information, call 601-638-1071 or email Wayne Scott at wayne@vicksburgymca.com