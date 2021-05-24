Graveside services for Jessie Merrill, 66, were Saturday, May 22, at noon at St.Peter Cemetery in Mayersville, Miss. Rev. Travis Gully officiated. Services were under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 21, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Mr. Merrill died May 15 in Mayersville, Miss.

