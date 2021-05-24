May 24, 2021

  • 84°

Jessie Merrill

By Staff Reports

Published 1:11 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Graveside services for Jessie Merrill, 66, were Saturday, May 22, at noon at St.Peter Cemetery in Mayersville, Miss. Rev. Travis Gully officiated. Services were under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 21, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Mr. Merrill died May 15 in Mayersville, Miss.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you going to continue wearing your mask?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles