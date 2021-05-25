Samuel Ross, Sr. was born December 12, 1947, to Cleveland Ross, Sr. and Christine Ross in Anguilla, Miss. On Thursday morning, May 20, he departed to glory at the Sharkey Issaquena County Nursing Home.

He was baptized at an early age at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church and later joined Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, where he was an active and faithful member until his health failed.

He will be welcomed to his heavenly home by his father, Cleveland Ross, Sr.; son, Samuel Ross, Jr; grandparents, Johnny and Minnie Lee Jones; brothers, Peter Ross and Roosevelt Ross; sisters, Clara Mae Ballard, Dorothy Moore, Barbara Dillard and Lettie McNeal.

Samuel leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Christine Ross Buchanan; daughters, Lisa Johnson, Jennell Ross, and Carolyn Burns Dart; sons, Darryl Woods, Randy Woods, Larry Burns and David Burns; sisters, Louise Ross Hooper, Margarette Bishop, and Eller McCaleb; brothers, Dalton Ross, James Ross, and Cleveland Ross, Jr.; grandchildren, aunts, uncles and a host of family and friends.

Samuel worked for 45 years with Letourneau, where he retired in 2013.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greater Grove Street Missionary Church with Pastor Mincer Minor officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.