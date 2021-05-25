Stephen Landon Brooks Compton, a 42-year-old native of Centreville, Miss., passed away on May 21, 2021, in Norwood, La. Landon was born in Baton Rouge, La., on October 31, 1978, and until he was 6 or 7 years old, he thought everyone celebrated Halloween because it was his birthday.

Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Newman Funeral Home in Centreville. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Landon had a deep love for his three children: Allie Brooke, Landon Michael, and Emma Grayce of Crosby, Miss., who were his pride and joy. He was the only son of Maxine (McKey) and Rick Compton of Griffin, Ga. Landon was always proud of the Compton name. When he was little, he loved giving his mama special rocks from the yard, some of which she still has.

Landon attended Culkin Elementary School and Warren County Middle School in Vicksburg, Miss., and was a 1997 graduate of Centreville Academy. He was a welder by trade.

He was the only boy with three sisters, who survive him: April Sterling (David) and Valerie French (Joey) of Vicksburg, and Ashley Compton (Bob Taylor) of Griffin. Landon loved his sisters and was always very protective of them.

He is also survived by his companion of five years, Amanda Ard; biological father, Stephen Weems; niece, Caitlin Beard; nephews: Hayden Pickering, Kanton McKay, Logan Pickering, Tristan Pickering, Maddox Taylor, and Lennox Brooks Taylor; and paternal grandmother, Ola Shell of Monroe, La.

He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Grant Compton; and maternal grandparents, Elmo and Willie Mae McKey, who thought he lit up a room with his presence.

Landon fought inner self struggles during his life and no matter how hard he tried, he could not overcome them. Now he is at peace. He will be greatly missed.