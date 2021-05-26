Fredrick Ray Rooks passed away on May 21 at Winona Manor in Winona, Miss. He was 65.

Graveside services for Mr. Rooks will be held at 11 a.m. on May 29 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Michael Reed, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on May 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.