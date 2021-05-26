Holmes Community College goal keeper Layken Stockstill, a former Warren Central star, had five saves as the Lady Bulldogs beat Jones College 2-0 on Sunday to win the NJCAA Region 23 women’s soccer championship.

Holmes, which has a 12-0-1 record and is ranked No. 2 in the country, will play in the NJCAA Division II Tournament June 4-9 at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia.