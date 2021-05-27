Photo Gallery: Strike Out Child Abuse softball tournament

Nearly 20 fast-pitch teams from Vicksburg and Central Mississippi descended upon Halls Ferry Park last weekend to play in the Child Abuse Prevention Center’s Strike Out Child Abuse Tournament.

The event was a fundraiser for the CAP Center, which offers a number of programs to help Vicksburg families prevent child abuse and neglect. More than $11,000 was raised in the fourth edition of the tournament.

