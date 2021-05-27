May 27, 2021

  • 79°

Photo Gallery: Strike Out Child Abuse softball tournament

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

Nearly 20 fast-pitch teams from Vicksburg and Central Mississippi descended upon Halls Ferry Park last weekend to play in the Child Abuse Prevention Center’s Strike Out Child Abuse Tournament.

The event was a fundraiser for the CAP Center, which offers a number of programs to help Vicksburg families prevent child abuse and neglect. More than $11,000 was raised in the fourth edition of the tournament.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Will you attend an in-person graduation ceremony this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles