May 29, 2021

Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius High School graduation

By Ernest Bowker

Published 12:57 pm Saturday, May 29, 2021

St. Aloysius High School finished its 2020-21 academic year with its annual commencement ceremony Saturday at Vicksburg City Auditorium. A total of 35 graduates received diplomas.

St. Al’s Class of 2021 has had students accepted to 33 different colleges and universities in eight states, and received dozens of academic awards and scholarships. The 2021 valedictorian was Logan Young, and the salutatorian was Anna Marie Lamanilao.

Congratulations to all of the members of St. Aloysius’ Class of 2021, as well as the graduates of Warren Central High School, Vicksburg High School, Porter’s Chapel Academy and River City Early College.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest
