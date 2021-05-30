Letter to the Editor: Warren County resident commends Mayor Flaggs

Being a county dweller, I will not be voting June 8 in the municipal election, but if I were, I would vote for George Flaggs, Jr.

I do not know Mr. Flaggs personally, nor his opponents, but I follow him on Facebook, and I am a subscriber to The Vicksburg Post. Based on information from those two sources, I would say, “Mayor Flaggs is everywhere.” If he’s not giving an update on COVID, the water outage, storm recovery, the winter event or similar situations, he is announcing plans for some beneficial project — expansion of the Port, negotiations to keep the tour boats coming to Vicksburg, progress on the Thad Cochran Information Technology Center (making a Phoenix of the old Mississippi Hardware Store).

I feel he has been both transparent and fiscally responsible with the city government. He is ever-present to recognize and congratulate individuals for their accomplishments, birthdays, victories, retirements and contributions to Vicksburg. He supported the National Day of Prayer, Black History Month, the city-wide cleanup for Earth Day.

Since he has been in office, the SportsPlex has been completed, and the bridge to Vicksburg Commons is making progress. These are some of the things I took notice of, and they are enough to convince me that Mayor Flaggs truly wants and is willing to work for what’s best for Vicksburg. I can understand why he is recognized as one of the Most Influential African-American people in government.

Sincerely,

Nancy Curtis

Vicksburg, Miss.