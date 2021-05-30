May 30, 2021

Photo Gallery: All-County boys track and field

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

The fastest and strongest athletes in Warren County are honored each year on The Vicksburg Post’s All-County track and field team. The team is selected based off of on-track accomplishments, including performance in the postseason, state and district championships, and qualifying marks.

Congratulations to all of those who made the 2021 All-County track and field team!

