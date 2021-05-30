Photo Gallery: All-County boys track and field
The fastest and strongest athletes in Warren County are honored each year on The Vicksburg Post’s All-County track and field team. The team is selected based off of on-track accomplishments, including performance in the postseason, state and district championships, and qualifying marks.
Congratulations to all of those who made the 2021 All-County track and field team!
