Vicksburg man killed in standoff with Louisiana authorities

A Vicksburg man was killed when he attempted to draw his gun on Louisiana State Police troopers during a standoff north of Tallulah, La., according to information from the Louisiana State Police.

Michael Jackson, 29, was struck by gunfire during the standoff after he approached a safety perimeter established by authorities and drew his weapon, causing troopers to shoot, according to State Police. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The standoff occurred on U.S. 65 north of Tallulah, La., according to State Police.

The events leading to Jackson’s death began about 8:30 a.m. Monday when a Warren County sheriff’s investigator and a deputy went to the Bovina Grocery to interview Jackson about a report involving the business, and a routine records check indicated he had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants for contempt of court from the Vicksburg Police Department.

When the deputies went to speak to him about the warrants, Jackson began walking away and got into his car.

When the deputies tried to stop him, he drove off, dragging the deputies across the parking lot. One deputy let go of the car, but the second was dragged farther.

Jackson left the store going west on Interstate 20, where he was later seen by a Vicksburg police officer driving on the Mississippi River bridge heading to Louisiana.

The Vicksburg officer called the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Madison Parish deputies were able to make contact with Jackson, who fled the Madison Parish deputies, eventually crashing into a ditch alongside U.S. 65.

After he was stopped, Jackson brandished a handgun and threatened suicide, forcing the deputies to secure the scene and call for assistance.

About 9:30 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the State Police for an armed person who initially had barricaded himself in his vehicle on U.S. 65.

The troopers, State Police investigators and crisis negotiators responded to the scene to assist.

After troopers arrived and began negotiations, Jackson continued acting erratically, including shooting into his car and then walking into an adjoining field with the firearm.

After several hours of negotiations and attempts to disarm him using less than lethal efforts, Jackson approached the safety perimeter and attempted to draw his handgun, resulting in shots being fired by troopers.

The case remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

