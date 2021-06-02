Letter to the Editor: Keep Vicksburg booming by re-electing proven leadership

For more than 50 years I have heard the following statement made over and over again: “Vicksburg has so much potential! We have the Mississippi River, we are located on I-20, we have the Vicksburg National Military Park, and we have great people. The City of Vicksburg should be booming!”

Well, it’s 2021, and Vicksburg IS booming!

The leadership provided by the present City Administration throughout the past four years has unleashed our unmatched potential. Mayor Flaggs, Alderman Monsour, and Alderman Mayfield will continue to provide that crucial leadership if re-elected, promoting economic growth and quality of life to keep Vicksburg moving forward. However, this will only happen if the citizens of Vicksburg get out and vote in the Municipal General Election next Tuesday, June 8th.

The importance of Tuesday’s election cannot be overstated. Let’s keep Vicksburg “booming” by re-electing proven leadership: South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, and Mayor George Flaggs. Certainly, it is the patriotic duty of all registered city voters to go to the polls on Tuesday, June 8th, and vote.

Respectfully,

Toni Lanford-Ferguson

Vicksburg, MS