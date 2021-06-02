Mary Alice Carson
A Celebration of Life will be held for Mary Carson on Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church, 2715 Alcorn Drive, Vicksburg, MS. Mrs. Carson will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, June 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.
Mary was employed at Poly Vulc USA Inc as a Supervisor from 1998 until it closed in 2015 and was later employed at Motel 6 as a Lead Laundry Attendant from 2015 until her illness in 2020.
Mrs. Carson leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Alesia Truitt of Lewisville, Texas and LaToya Truitt of Vicksburg; three sons, Cedric Truitt and Romyeko Truitt of Vicksburg, and Roosevelt (Dijuana) Truitt of Byram, Miss.; two brothers Joe Nathaniel Truitt and Terance Truitt of Vicksburg; a nephew, Charles E. Truitt, Jr. and three nieces, Shandrea Nelson and Shamika Wilson of Vicksburg and Chantae Truitt of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren and a host of cousins and other relatives.
Mary Alice Carson transitioned peacefully at her residence on May 23, at the age of 59.
Julia B. Tolliver
Funeral arrangements for Julia B. Tolliver, 72, are pending at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Tolliver died June 1, 2021... read more