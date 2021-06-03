1,600 affected by Entergy outage

An afternoon power outage left 1,600 Entergy Customers without lights Thursday afternoon.

Entergy Customer Service Representative Shelia McKinnis said the outage occurred about 3:53 p.m. Thursday. The cause was not immediately known and crews were in the affected area trying to determine the problem.

McKinnis said the outage was north of North Frontage Road and widespread, affecting a large number of streets, including Cherry Street, Military Avenue, Ken Karyl, Chambers Street, South Street, Crawford Street and Mulberry Street.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

