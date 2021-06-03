Earnestine Conway Luckett, a resident of Redwood, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home at the age of 98.

Mrs. Luckett was born July 3, 1922, in Yazoo County, Miss., to the late Mack and Rosie Conway. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Elbethel Missionary Baptist Church and later joined the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. There, she was a faithful, dedicated and loyal member, serving on the usher board, as a Sunday School teacher, assistant secretary, Mother of the church and was a faithful Bible Class member, She served the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years, which only ended upon her passing. She was also a member of the Ballground Community Club, Loving Unity Society and Order of Eastern Star No. 8.

Preceding her in death were two husbands, D.C. Brown and Richmond Luckett; two sons, Lewis Allen Brown and William Henry Luckett; three daughters, Ora Brown Ragan, Dorothy Brown Steward and Hazel Luckett; two brothers, Grover Conway and Garfield Gilliam; three sisters, Carrie Mack, Rosie Ellis and Lillie Bell Ragan; and three grandchildren, Coleman Ragan, Rhonda Ragan and Wesley A. Steward, III.

She leaves memories to be cherished by a son, James Luckett of Los Angeles, CA; three daughters, Katherine Brown Jackson(Robert) of Los Angeles, Calif., Mary Luckett of Inglewood, Calif. and Carolyn Luckett Jones(Isiah) of Redwood. Additionally, she was gifted with 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 43 great-great-grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, a goddaughter, Gracie Fountain, and the Woodson, Miller, Murphy and Jones families.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. with the family present from 5 until 6.