Man accused of driving stolen pickup

A Vicksburg man was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond after his arrest Friday morning on a charge of receiving stolen property.

James Smith, 53, was arrested about 7 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Iowa Boulevard after a check of the tag on the 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup he was driving indicated the truck was reported stolen in West Monroe, La.

Judge Angela Carpenter set Smith’s bond at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday.

