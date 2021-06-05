Library Column: New Adult Non-Fiction

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County – Vicksburg Public Library.

This week we are featuring books from our New Adult Non-Fiction collection.

We have five new books from the NOLO legal guides series. First is “Nolo’s Essential Guide to Divorce” by Attorney Emily Doskow. The author uses compassion and her expertise to explain how to make divorce less painful, with tips on how to understand the divorce process, work with lawyers or mediators without breaking the bank, minimize day-to-day conflict with your spouse and stay calm so that you can make good decisions. Doskow also explains your legal rights and options when it comes to child support and custody, alimony, property division and drafting a marital settlement agreement.

Secondly, we have “Chapter 13 Bankruptcy: Keep Your Property and Repay Your Debts Over Time” by Attorney Cara O’Neill. The author explains which debt solutions Chapter 13 has that are not available with Chapter 7. You will pay into a repayment plan, but your money will go toward the debts that matter most — i.e., your mortgage, car loan, support obligations and taxes. She also explains other features in Chapter 13 that allow filers to keep all property, avoid foreclosure and vehicle repossession, pay the fair market value for a car, and stop lawsuits, wage garnishments and bank levies.

Next, there is “Nolo Renters’ Rights” by Attorneys Janet Portman and Ann O’Connell. We’ve all been there… The landlord has ignored your repair requests. Your roommates are late with their share of the rent again. Your upstairs neighbor parties all night. Your landlord refuses to return your security deposit. How do you deal with it all? This book will help you find legal ways to break a lease and leave early, sublet your apartment, deal with unwelcome landlord intrusions, resolve a dispute with your roommate, collect your full security deposit when you move out and fight discrimination or retaliation.

Finally, we have “Every Landlord’s Legal Guide and Every Tenant’s Legal Guide” by Marcia Stewart and Attorneys Janet Portman and Ann O’Connell. “Every Landlord’s Legal Guide” helps you keep up with the law and make money as a residential landlord. It offers help with legal, financial and day-to-day issues from move-in to move-out. There is advice on how to screen and choose tenants, prepare leases and rental agreements, avoid discrimination, invasion of privacy, personal injury, and other lawsuits. You will also learn how to terminate a tenancy for nonpayment of rent or other lease violations, how to restrict tenants from renting their place on Airbnb and how to deal with pests, mold and lead hazards. “Every Tenant’s Legal Guide” gives you legal and practical information to find a great rental and landlord. You will learn your rights regarding pets, guests, deposits and privacy. You will also find out how to get repairs and use rent withholding or repair-and-deduct if you have to, avoid disputes with roommates over rent, deposits, guests and noise. There is also advice on how to fight illegal discrimination, retaliation or sexual harassment, how to navigate state and local rent control laws, break your lease with minimum liability and get your security deposit returned on time.

We have three new titles in the “Big Ideas Simply Explained” series by DK Publishing. “The Medicine Book” seeks to answer questions for the layman like: How are illnesses diagnosed? What is cancer? Why are some pandemics so deadly? This book is written in plain English and cuts through the medical jargon to offer witty explanations of the most important milestones in medical history. It also offers step-by-step diagrams and illustrations that explain difficult concepts.

“The Islam Book” answers questions like, Who was the Prophet Muhammad? Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan? What does the Quran say? What do Muslims believe and how is Islam practiced today? This book presents the faith’s key beliefs and explores its many facets, including its contributions to science, literature, art and architecture over the centuries. This book is also written in plain English with diagrams and illustrations to bring the text to life.

“The Mythology Book” examines myths from every continent and every significant period in history, from ancient Egypt to the Celts, and from the Maya of Mexico and Central America to Aboriginal Australians and the Maori of New Zealand. Explore the creation stories of the world’s great cultures, let yourself be gripped by the classic hero narratives like the legend of King Arthur or the adventures of the Monkey King, or shed a tear over heart-rending tragedies such as the devastating tale of Orpheus and Eurydice. This book — divided into seven sections — is also written in simple terms and includes graphics and feature boxes that summarize the sources, settings, and key characters, as well as set out the main plot points, and place the stories in historical context.