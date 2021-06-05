Two city offices on the ballot for Vicksburg’s June 8 general election

Voters return to the polls Tuesday to decide two races in Vicksburg’s municipal general election.

Precincts in the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in the races for mayor and South Ward alderman. North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield defeated Alfred Webb in the April 6 Democratic Party primary and is unopposed for his 5th term.

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr.’s campaign for a third term is opposed by Democratic nominee Troy Kimble and Daryl Hollingsworth. Flaggs and Hollingsworth, a local developer, are running as independents.

Kimble, a former Vicksburg police officer, is presently chief investigator for the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and Central District Warren County constable, and defeated District 3 Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson in an April 27 runoff for the Democratic Party nomination.

The mayor’s race marks the third time Flaggs and Hollingsworth have faced each other in the general election. Hollingsworth ran as an independent in 2013 and 2017. Flaggs, a former state representative from District 55, ran as a Democrat in 2013 and 2017. He declared himself an independent in 2018.

In the race for South Ward alderman, Democrat Vickie Bailey, the former city youth development/network director, is challenging incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, a Republican, who is seeking his second term.

Monsour defeated former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson in a close race in 2017 to win his first term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Bailey defeated Thomas “TJ” Mayfield in the April 6 Democratic Party primary. Monsour was unopposed in the primaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

