The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com.

City tennis camp

The City of Vicksburg will begin its annual summer youth tennis camp on June 14 at the Halls Ferry Park courts. The camp is for children ages 5-18, and runs from 8 to 10 a.m. each weekday through July. The camp is free, but players should bring their own water and racquet.

For more information, call City of Vicksburg tennis director Rick Shields at 601-618-4757.

St. Al softball camp

St. Aloysius will host two youth softball camps for players ages 8-16 in June.

The St. Al Softball Camp is scheduled for June 7-9, and will focus on hitting and fielding drills. The cost is $40. Players ages 8-11 will have their camp from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and players ages 12-16 will go from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The St. Al Softball Pitching Camp will be June 10 and 11, and the cost is $25. The beginners’ camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, and will focus on fundamentals. The advanced class will go from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and focus on advanced techniques and strength and conditioning.

Both camps will be at the Bazinsky Park fields.

For more information or to register, contact St. Aloysius softball coach Savannah Buck at 678-848-3348 or by email at savbuck4@gmail.com

City Summer Camp

The city of Vicksburg’s Fun Time Summer Camp will be held at the Jackson Street Gym from June 10 to July 16. The camp is for children ages 6-8, and registration is limited to the first 40 children registered. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive or the Jackson Street Gym.

For more information, call Parks and Rec director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Hinds football camps

Hinds Community College will host two football camps this summer, one for teams and the other for individual players.

The 7-on-7 team camp is June 17. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. inside the front entrance of the Mayo Athletic Field House on the Hinds Raymond Campus, and the cost is $225 per team.

The Seniors Select Camp is June 19. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. inside the Mayo Athletic Field House, and the cost is $10 per person.

All camp participants must bring an up-to-date copy of their physical and a signed waiver form. For more information, contact Hinds head coach Larry Williams at 601-857-3444 or assistant coach Omarr Conner at 601-857-3327.

Hinds Golf Clinic

The Hinds Community College golf program will host a golf clinic June 14-17 for juniors ages 6-18. Each session is from 9 a.m. to noon, and the cost is $150. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

The clinic covers an array of topics, including the basic rules of golf, etiquette, putting, chipping, full swing and course play. Juniors will have skills challenges for putting, chipping and long drives.

For more information, contact Eagle Ridge Golf Course at 601-857-5993.