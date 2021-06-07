June 7, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr., left, holds an award from the Mississippi Rural Water Association to the city of Vicksburg for having the best water in Mississippi. Also pictured are North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, Eddie Busby, ESG project manager for Vicksburg, city water and gas Superintendent Dane Lovell, Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman and South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour. (Photo by John Surratt)

Vicksburg water named ‘best in Mississippi’ by state rural water group

By John Surratt

Published 12:51 pm Monday, June 7, 2021

Vicksburg’s water is the best in Mississippi according to the Mississippi Rural Water Association, the state’s largest water and wastewater utility membership organization.

The city received the association’s 2020 “Best Water in Mississippi” award at its recent annual conference in Biloxi.

The association’s award follows an announcement recognizing the city’s water treatment plant on Haining Road as the best water treatment plant in Mississippi for the second year in a row by the Mississippi/Alabama Chapter of the American Water Works Association.

The awards were announced at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

“If (our) infrastructure is that bad, why do we keep getting these awards?” Mayor George Flagg said. “Why keep recognizing us as the best of the rest?”

Eddie Busby, ESG project manager for Vicksburg, said the award from the Mississippi Rural Water Association is based on a study of samples taken from each water system in the state.

“They taste them, they look at the water, check the transparency of the water,” he said.

“Why do they keep on talking about the water in Vicksburg?” Flaggs asked. “I can’t understand. The Mississippi Rural Water Association and the American Water Works Association says we have the best water.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

