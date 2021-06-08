Forris “Keith” Goodwin, Sr. passed away on June 1, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services for Goodwin will be held at noon on Saturday, June 12, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Reverend Gregory Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

