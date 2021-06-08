Vicksburg child killed in apparent accidental shooting
A child was shot and killed Tuesday night in what officials described as an accidental shooting.
At 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Vicksburg Police Department and personnel from the Vicksburg Fire Department were dispatched to an address on Elizabeth Circle for shooting.
Inside the residence, they found an 11-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, it appears that the shooting was accidental, a statement from VPD said.
This is a developing story. More updates will be published as they become available.
