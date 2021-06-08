Vicksburg municipal election: Monsour holds narrow lead over Bailey for South Ward Alderman

UPDATE June 8, 10:28 p.m.: The total number of votes has been updated to include the 206 absentee ballots, some of which were cast in the South Ward.

The race for Vicksburg’s South Ward alderman is a close one, as opponents Alex Monsour and Vickie Bailey are currently within 120 votes of each other.

The incumbent Monsour, a Republican, had the lead as of 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, with 1,172 votes to Bailey’s 1,016 votes. Bailey ran on the Democratic ticket.

There were 206 absentee ballots cast prior to election day, which were added to the total number of votes. However, not all absentee ballots were cast in the South Ward.

There are still 19 mail-in absentee ballots that need to be counted. They will be added to the total number of votes over the next five days, as they are delivered.

If he is officially declared the winner, this will mark Monsour’s second term. Bailey, the former city youth development/network director, is running for her first term as alderman.

Monsour defeated former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson in a close race in 2017 to win his first term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Bailey defeated Thomas “TJ” Mayfield in the April 6 Democratic Party primary. Monsour was unopposed in the primaries.

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who ran unopposed in the primary election, received 1,488 votes.