Vicksburg woman arrested for credit card fraud
A Vicksburg woman was arrested Monday on a charge of credit card fraud.
Daweesha Parson, 19, is accused of using the victim’s credit card to purchase items online without authorization.
She appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, before Judge Angela Carpenter and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $5,000 bond.
Wanted Vicksburg man arrested after foot chase on Mission 66
A Vicksburg man was arrested on Monday after leading officers from the Vicksburg Police Department on a foot pursuit. Quinton... read more