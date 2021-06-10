Funeral services for Michael D ‘Sean Jackson are to be held on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Joe N. Mosely officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Michael D. Jackson passed away on Monday, May 31. He was 29. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Anthony Jackson.

He is survived by his daughter, Madilynn Lewis of Gulfport, Miss.; his mother, Linda Jackson of Vicksburg; two brothers, Marvin Darnell Jackson of Gary, Ind. and Corry Roberta Jackson of Plano, Texas; his five sisters, Anna Ransom and Flonice Jackson, both of Vicksburg, Kortney Jackson of Jackson, Antane’ Jackson of Killeen, Texas and Quantina Ransom-Peters of Waldorf, Mass.