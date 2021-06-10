Graveside services for Paul Lawrence Stewart are to be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Father Joseph Chau Nguyen officiating. A rosary will be held on Friday, June 11 in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Paul L. Stewart passed away on Monday, June 7 in the St. Dominic Hospital of Jackson following a sudden illness. He was 66. He had worked as a jet engine mechanic and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents John W. Minor, Sr., and Pinkye E. Stewart.

He is survived by his brother Larry ( Janita) Stewart of Clinton, Miss., his sister Rosa Thomas of Vicksburg and his fiancée Autherine Hudson-Brown of Vicksburg.