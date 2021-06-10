June 10, 2021

  • 79°
Debbie Haworth-Peacock (1078), Craig Peacock (1079), and their dog Paisley Park walk toward the finish line during the 2020 Star Spangled Night Run 5K. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Star Spangled Night Run returns to usher in the summer

By Ernest Bowker

Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

In 2020, the Star-Spangled Night Run helped welcome Vicksburg’s sports scene back from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, it’s returning to its normal place as a simple welcome to summer.

For the fourth year in a row, the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will present the Star-Spangled Night Run, a 5K run and race walk through downtown Vicksburg. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m., with the start-finish line in front of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center on Crawford Street.

The entry fee is $35 per person, or $20 for children 12 and under.The first 150 registered participants will be guaranteed a race shirt, and a race bib and glow item are included in the swag bag.

With its start at dusk, the race has a distinct night time theme. Runners and walkers are encouraged to carry glow items and wear fluourescent shirts — for both safety and fun — as they make their way through the downtown course.

A postrace party also goes well into the night at the Southern Cultural Heritage Center’s courtyard, with food, drinks and music for all participants. Entry to the party is included with the race entry fee, and non-participants can pay a $5 cover charge that includes free beer. Additional food and drink will be available for purchase.

To register, go to RaceRoster.com, or visit the Southern Culutral Heritage Foundation’s business office at 1302 Adams St. For complete event details, visit southernculture.org, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.

Race packet pick-up and registration will be available Friday, June 18 at the SCHF Auditorium at the corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and also on June 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the race site.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured sports reporters in the paper's 137-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Who did you vote for Mayor of Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles