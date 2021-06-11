June 11, 2021

A legacy of service: Rocket Taxi Cab Company marks 70 years in business

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 12:16 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

It was a different time when Joseph E. Williams, Sr. returned to Vicksburg as a veteran of World War II after being honorably discharged.

Therefore, he, along with two of his friends who had also been honorably discharged from the war, opened the Veteran Taxi Cab Company.

“At the time, the only taxi cab company (in Vicksburg) was Safeway Taxi Cab Company, and it was for whites only,” Williams’ daughter Josephine Calloway said.

In 1951, following his time as a partner with the Veteran Taxi Cab Company, Calloway said, her father and her mother, Thelma E. Williams decided to start their own taxi cab business and called it the Rocket Taxi Cab Company.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the family-owned business which continues to serve the community. Rocket Taxi Cab is one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in Warren County.

Calloway said her father, who always wanted to work for himself, decided on the name Rocket Taxi Cab because, at the time, a rocket was considered the fastest mode of transportation.

He also came up with a catchy slogan for the business.

“My father’s motto for his company was, ‘Don’t be late, Call Rocket, the best service for the lowest price,’” Calloway said.

Another slogan was “Don’t be late, call 6478,” which was the four-digit number for Rocket at the time.

In 1960, Calloway said, the cab market began to change.

“The taxi industry in Vicksburg went from serving only whites, to serving both blacks and whites,” she said.

Integration had become more acceptable and white people started to ride in Black taxi cabs, which ultimately caused Safeway Cabs to close.

Calloway said there is no record of how many people have worked for Rocket during its 70-year existence. Especially, since some of the drivers were independent contractors who paid a fee to drive their own cars under the Rocket Cab license. There were other drivers who drove company cars on commission, she said.

Calloway described her father as a “hard worker,” one who saved his money, invested in his family, their education and the community.

Williams graduated as the valedictorian of his class at St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Prior to graduation, he sold Fuller products door-to-door and following graduation was trained as an insurance agent and worked in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

During his lifetime, Calloway said her father started and operated several other businesses while also buying and renovating properties.

In addition to being industrious, Williams was also a man of faith. Calloway said her father had always revered St. Joseph and called him” his patron saint” — not only because he carried his name, but also because the saint is known as the patron saint of fathers, families and workers.

Both Calloway and her oldest brother are named for the Saint, as well as two cousins who carry the name, Joseph.

Williams died in 1999, followed by his wife in 2013 — but not before leaving behind a business that has been generous to the Vicksburg community.

“Sometimes Rocket Cab was used as an ambulance service for the sick,” Calloway said.

When there were those who had no money to pay the taxi cab fare, Calloway said her father would get them to their destination free of charge.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author
