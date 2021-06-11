Mary Sue Rowlett passed away on Wednesday, June 9. She was 94. Sue was born on Jan. 2, 1927, in Cullman, Ala., to T.W. and Emma Brindley Anderton. She was the youngest of six children, all who are deceased. Rowlett attended Mississippi College and received her nurse’s training at Mercy Hospital-Street Memorial in Vicksburg.

Sue has been a member of the Ashmead Chapter of the DAR and is a former President of the West Mississippi Medical and State Society Auxiliary. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg and a former member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church. Sue was married to Sidney Rowland, Sr. and Dr. G.S. Rowlett, both deceased. One of her favorite past times was playing bridge and was a member of several local bridge clubs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tim Rowland; her spouses, Sidney Rowland, Sr. and Dr. G.S. Rowlett; one grandson, Christopher Rowland.

Survivors include three sons, Sidney Rowland, Sr., Don Rowland, Sr., Rodger Rowland; one step-daughter, Martha Johnson; four grandchildren, Don Rowland, Jr., Stephanie Rowland, Shane Rowland (Brandy) Taylor Rowland (Sara Beth); great-grandchildren, Chandler, Ashley, Hunter, (Baylee), Tori, Morgan, Kennedy and Harrison Green; one great-great-granddaughter, Harper Harris Rowland.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.