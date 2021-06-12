Turner-Shirley Wedding Announcement

Clara Grace Turner and Christian Alexander Shirley were married at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Allen Turner of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joe Noe, Jr. and the late Mr. Joe Noe, Jr. of Clarksdale and Mrs. Homer Allen Turner and the late Mr. Homer Allen Turner of Belzoni.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Barri Alexander Shirley of Madison. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Mayfield Steadman of Booneville and Mrs. Gene Shirley and the late Mr. Gene Shirley of Orlando, Fla.

Father Nick Adam officiated the double-ring ceremony.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Michael Allen Turner.

Honorary mother and father of the bride were Dr. and Mrs. James Wesley Cook of Vicksburg.

Maid of honor was Sara Jean Turner, sister of the bride, of New Orleans, and Matron of honor was Megan Cook Vincent, sister-in-law of the bride, of Naples, Fla.

Bridesmaids were Taylor Eleanor Davis of Dallas, Texas; Ciara Marie Dycus of Memphis, Tenn.; Heather Hayes Hewlett, Camryn Reese Kestenbaum, cousin of the bride, Cayden Leigh Shirley, sister of the groom and Callie Shirley Tate, sister of the groom, all of Madison; Courtney Morgan Richardson of Brandon and Anne Blakely Palmertree, Ann Garrison Thomas and Elliott Rae Welp, all of Vicksburg.

The groom’s father, Barri Alexander Shirley, served as the best man.

Groomsmen were Toby Steven Roach; Michael Brooks Warren and Wallace Bradley Wilcher, all of Madison; John Bennett Ross of Florence; Joseph Spencer Rucker and Raymond Norwood Strode II, both of Brandon; Garrett Holman Sanders of Morton; Zachary Morgan Savell and Ryan Walker Smith, both of Canton; Peter Jeffrey Vincent II, brother of the bride, of Naples, Fla. and Daniel Evans Warden of Dallas, Texas.

Ushers were Hunter Reed Hatcher of Cumberland, Va. and Dakota Ray Tate, brother-in-law of the groom, of Madison.

Program attendants were Katherine Ross Black of Birmingham, Ala., and Micah Lynn McPherson of Jackson.

The bride’s parents hosted a reception at the Faulkner in Jackson.

On the eve of the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Albert’s at Parlor Market in Jackson.

A Bridal Luncheon was held the day before the wedding at Char Restaurant in Jackson and was hosted by the bride’s aunts, Angela Kestenbaum, Judith Martin and Jennifer Turner, and her cousin, Carys Turner.

An After Wedding Brunch was hosted the next morning by the bride’s parents for family and friends at Estelle Bistro in Jackson.

The couple was honored with an Announcement Party in Vicksburg at the home of Dani Kay and Gary Thomas. Hosts were Natalie and Bobby Bailess, Lisa and Sammy Childress, Jim and Naomi Cook, Lisa and Lee Grant, Brenda and Brett Hayes, Charolett and Greg Hayes, Cindy and Jamie Howington, Pat and Mike Humphries, Karen and Steve Mabry, Andrea Palmertree, Belynda and Howard Waring and Nan Miller and Tim Welp.

A Honey Do Shower for the bride and groom was held in Madison and was hosted by friends of the groom and his family.

A Bridal Shower was hosted by the bride’s coworkers from St. Dominic’s Hospital.

The bride was honored with a bridal shower at the home of Tammy and Barri Shirley in Madison. Hostesses were Ciara Dycus, Heather Hewlett, Katie Humphries, Blakely Palmertree, Courtney Richardson, Cayden Shirley, Callie Tate, Ann Garrison Thomas and Ellie Welp.

After a honeymoon to the Caribbean Island of Grenada, the couple is at home in Ridgeland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

