Fire call at Sherman Elementary School proves to be false alarm

Firefighters responded to a call at Sherman Elementary School around noon on Monday.

County fire coordinator Jerry Briggs said no fire was found after firefighters investigated, and the Vicksburg Warren School District’s maintenance crew checked the building.

Firefighters were called to the scene after an individual reported smelling smoke.

“It was most likely in the HVAC system,” Briggs said.

Bovina, Culkin and Northeast firefighters responded to the fire.

