Out And About: Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce welcomes Sand Lot of Vicksburg

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Sandlot of Vicksburg, a new indoor sports facility located at 3422 Wisconsin Ave. The Sandlot offers rentals for team practices, batting cages, pitching machines, baseball and softball lessons, speed and agility classes and rentals for birthday parties. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday by appointment only.

Pictured from left are: Anna Burnett Tillotson, Pierson Waring and Roosevelt Brown, owners, and Carl Hearn, chairman of the chamber.

Cutting the ribbon, from left, is Nicholas Tillotson, Daniel Waring and Drake Tillotson.