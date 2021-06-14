Vicksburg Police arrest Jackson man for possession of a weapon by a felon
A Jackson man was arrested on Saturday after officers discovered a firearm in the back seat of his car.
Amos Curtis, 40, was arrested on June 12 at 12:05 a.m. His car had become disabled and officers stopped to assist when they noticed a shotgun laying on the back seat.
A records check confirmed that Curtis was a convicted felon.
He appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, June 14 on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Curtis was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $30,000 bond.
