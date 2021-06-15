Dominic “Nick” Robert Cocilova, 84, died peacefully at Promise Hospital on June 12.

Nick was born in Shaw, Miss., on Dec. 5, 1936, to Joe and Emma Cocilova. He worked for many years as the Market Manager of two Jitney Jungle grocery stores at different times. After retirement, he opened and operated a deer processing market by the name of Nick’s Custom Meats. He served in the Mississippi National Guard and was a member of the 31st Infantry “Dixie” Division. He enjoyed having a small farm with cattle. He also did custom hay baling.

Nick was preceded in death by his son Ronald Cocilova, his parents Joe and Emma Cocilova, his brothers and sisters Julia Rossetti, Bob Cocilova, Elio Cocilova, Jenny Rossetti, Johnny Cocilova, Viro Cocilova, Sam Cocilova, Bea Rocconi and Costa Cocilova.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Norma Freeman Cocilova; granddaughter Megan Cocilova of San Antonio, Texas; sisters Pat Blardinelli, Mary Gendron and Katie Espinoza; special niece Mary Ann Haley; special sister-in-law Colleen Freeman; his dog Marley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Having been a lifelong devout Roman Catholic, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Father Robert Dore, Pastor and Father P. J. Curley, Pastor Emeritus. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Glenwood Funeral Home and from 10 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Jason Freeman, David White, Vic Agostinelli, James Rossetti and Darryl Rankin. Honorary pallbearers are James McCoy and Otto Moore.

Donations may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or Warren County Humane Society.