June 16, 2021

  • 88°

Maggie Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Funeral services for Maggie Williams, 102, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Shiloh MB Church in Rolling Fork. Rev. Dr. Reginald Anderson will be officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Williams died June 15, in Jackson.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you concerned about violent crime in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles