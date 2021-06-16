June 16, 2021

Ronald Wayne Anderson

By Staff Reports

Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Funeral services (no viewing) for Ronald Wayne Anderson, 63, will be Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. at Christian Light MB Church in Anguilla, Miss. Pastor Otis Anderson will be officiating. Masks are required.

Burial will be held at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Anderson died June 11, at Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork.

