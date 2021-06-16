June 16, 2021

U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire

By Staff Reports

Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded Monday to Tri-State Tire on Washington Street after receiving a report of theft.

The manager reported persons unknown in a black Ford pickup truck came onto the lot and took a U-Haul car dolly valued at approximately $4,000 and drove away.

