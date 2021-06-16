U-Haul car dolly stolen from Tri-State Tire
Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded Monday to Tri-State Tire on Washington Street after receiving a report of theft.
The manager reported persons unknown in a black Ford pickup truck came onto the lot and took a U-Haul car dolly valued at approximately $4,000 and drove away.
