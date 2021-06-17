June 17, 2021

Car dolly reported taken from business

By John Surratt

Published 12:15 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Vicksburg police are looking for suspects in connection with the theft of a U-Haul car dolly reported taken sometime between the weekend and Wednesday from Tri-State Tire, 2209 Washington St.

The manager said a group of people in a black Ford pickup went on the lot, took the dolly and drove off.

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

