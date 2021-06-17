Car dolly reported taken from business
Vicksburg police are looking for suspects in connection with the theft of a U-Haul car dolly reported taken sometime between the weekend and Wednesday from Tri-State Tire, 2209 Washington St.
The manager said a group of people in a black Ford pickup went on the lot, took the dolly and drove off.
