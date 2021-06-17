Frank Leon Johnson

Funeral services for Frank Leon “Buddy Man” Johnson are to be held on Saturday, June 19 at Bethlehem M.B. Church at 3055 N. Washington St. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Byron Maxwell officiating. Interment shall follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. There will be a visitation held on Friday, June 18 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Frank Leon (Buddy man) Johnson passed away on Friday, June 11 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 83. He worked in construction and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He attended Cool Springs M.B. Church, where he also served as a deacon of the church and in the men’s choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo and Frances Clark Johnson; his brother Leonard Johnson; sisters Annie Lee Johnson Hayes and Willie Ethel Johnson.

He is survived by his two sons, Eric Johnson and Reggie Johnson, both of Vicksburg, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.