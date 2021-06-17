Funeral services for Tangela Williams Ward are to be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home, with the Revs. Lindsey and Kimberly Fisher officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18 in the funeral home from 4 to 5 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Tangela Williams Ward passed away on Friday, June 11 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 46. She had worked at Armstrong Tile and attended Holly Grove M.B. Church. She was a 1993 graduate of Claiborne County High School and a former member of the Rainbow Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Angelic Voices of Christ Gospel Group.

She is survived by her son, Jaylin Ward of Vicksburg; her daughter Danielle Williams of Vicksburg; her father Michael Parker of Vicksburg; mother Shelia Williams of Vicksburg and brother Odell Williams of Vicksburg, and three grandchildren.