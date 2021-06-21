Crime Reports: Vicksburg police respond to shooting, stabbing with bottle, residential burglaries

The Vicksburg Police Department on Friday responded to an address on Drusilla Lane in reference to shots fired.

The victim reported that two cars, a 2000 Lincoln Town Car and a 1989 Buick Electra, were damaged by bullet holes. The Lincoln was struck four times and the Buick was hit once.

Victim stabbed with a broken bottle

On Saturday at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1000 block of National Street in reference to a stabbing. The victim had been assaulted by a male subject using a broken glass bottle after an altercation occurred between them.

Residential burglaries

On Saturday at 9:59 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 900 block of National Street in reference to a residential burglary. The victim stated that someone broke into a vacant home and stole two 250-foot rolls of indoor 12/2wiring valued at $160 each and some wiring breakers worth $4 each.

Also on Saturday, at 8:42 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 2900 block of Drummond Street in reference to a burglary. The victim reported someone went into the residence and stole a 70-inch LG UHD television from the living room.

It is unclear whether the two burglaries are related.