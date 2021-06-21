June 21, 2021

Miss Mississippi 2018 Asya Branch waves to spectators during the 2019 Miss Mississippi Parade on June 17, 2019. (Photo by Courtland Wells)

Miss Mississippi Parade moved to 5 p.m. Monday due to weather

By Staff Reports

Published 1:59 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

The start time for the Miss Mississippi Parade, which will roll down Washington Street Monday evening, has been changed to 5 p.m.

Miss Mississippi Corporation executive director David Blackledge cited weather concerns as the reason for moving the parade time.

The parade was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

