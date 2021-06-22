June 22, 2021

  • 81°

PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Parade rolls in Downtown Vicksburg

By Staff Reports

Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The Miss Mississippi Parade braved threats of inclement weather to roll into Downtown Vicksburg on Monday evening.

The parade marked the first Miss Mississippi Parade since 2019 and kicked off a week of celebrations that lead up to the main event, Saturday’s Miss Mississippi competition finals at the Vicksburg Convention center.

Photos by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Will you tune in to the Miss Mississippi Competition this week?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles