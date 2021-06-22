PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Mississippi Parade rolls in Downtown Vicksburg
The Miss Mississippi Parade braved threats of inclement weather to roll into Downtown Vicksburg on Monday evening.
The parade marked the first Miss Mississippi Parade since 2019 and kicked off a week of celebrations that lead up to the main event, Saturday’s Miss Mississippi competition finals at the Vicksburg Convention center.
Photos by Terri Cowart Frazier | The Vicksburg Post
