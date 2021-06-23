Brothers wanted for attempted murder of Louisiana deputies captured in Vicksburg
The Vicksburg Police Department announced Wednesday night that two brothers who were wanted in Louisiana for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer had been arrested.
The brothers, Jayvonte Gill, 24, and Cazzerrick Gill, 18, were arrested without incident at 6:12 p.m. on Wednesday at an address in the 800 block of Speed Street.
The Gills were wanted on charges of attempted murder of a police officer stemming from an incident that occurred in Louisiana on Tuesday, where they shot at Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies during a vehicle pursuit.
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with deputies of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department officers participated in the arrests.
