City of Vicksburg animal shelter at capacity, animals in need of homes

The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter issued a call for help this week, as the facility is at capacity and animals are in danger of being euthanized due to overcrowding.

According to animal control supervisor Kacie Lindsey, the shelter hasn’t euthanized any animals due to capacity issues since the beginning of 2019, and they’d like to keep it that way.

“Warm weather is always when we get the most animals in, with litters of puppies and kittens, and they have not stopped coming in,” Lindsey said. “We’ve tried to reach out to rescues, other shelters in the Jackson area, local adopters or even out-of-town adopters to adopt or rescue or foster for us.”

Animals placed in foster homes by the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter typically stay with their foster families for two to three weeks, Lindsey said.

A major issue the shelter is facing is an increased number of heartworm-positive dogs — a condition that deters some potential adopters. To remedy this, Lindsey said the shelter is providing incentives to adopt dogs diagnosed with heartworms.

“Because I have so many (heartworm-positive dogs) that have been sitting here for months trying to find a home, I have waived the adoption fee and am able to provide them with the 30 days of doxycycline that they would need to be given before they start heartworm treatments,” she said. “But we’re only doing that for people who provide a good vet reference.”

Five dogs with heartworms are currently being treated in foster homes, which requires an extended stay of as long as five months depending on when treatment is completed.

According to a Facebook post by the shelter on Tuesday, the shelter’s dog cages are full and there is only one empty cat cage left. Lindsey estimated 28 dogs and puppies are currently housed in the shelter and as many as 70 cats and kittens. All the litters of kittens have at least five kittens — each.

“We need miracles to happen,” the post read. “… We are drowning here.”

Adoption fees at the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter have been reduced to $30 for cats and kittens, and dogs are $65 each. According to the shelter’s social media page, adoption fees include spay and neuter costs and the animals’ first set of shots.

Those who are unable to adopt an animal can still do their part for the shelter, Lindsey said.

“We need people to share our posts and ask other people to share, and if you know anyone that’s looking for a dog, cat or kitten, send them our way,” she said.

The shelter is also accepting donations of items including Purina dog chow, puppy chow, cat chow and kitten chow, canned kitten food, non-clumping cat litter and chew toys for animals.

The City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter is located at 100 Old Mill Road and visitation hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call the shelter at 601-636-6982.