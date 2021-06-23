Four indicted by Warren County grand jury in February robbery

Three men and a woman have been indicted on armed robbery charges in the Feb. 1 robbery of a man at the Motel 6 at 4107 I-20 Frontage Road.

The indictments were released at the close of the Warren County grand jury’s May term.

The multi-count indictment charges Tommy Lee Holt, 29, 4767 Lee Road, and Keion Jacorey Jones, 29, 208 Meadowvale Drive, with one count each of armed robbery and one count each of conspiracy to commit a felony. Holt was indicted as a habitual offender because he has two previous felony convictions.

Sushanna Renee Smith, 49, 1501 Military Ave., and Chicolby Ledale Johnson, 31, 3655 Wisconsin Ave. are each charged as accessories after the fact.

Holt and Jones are accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at the hotel and taking $600. Smith and Johnson are accused of helping Holt and Jones avoid arrest.

