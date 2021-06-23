More indictments handed down by Warren County grand jury

A series of indictments were handed down by the Warren County grand jury during its May term.

Those prosecuted include Martin Anthony McWilliams, 41, 823 West Pine St. Apt. 1, who is accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her during an argument, and four individuals who were indicted on armed robbery charges in the Feb. 1 robbery of a man at the Motel 6 at 4107 I-20 Frontage Road.

Other indictments include:

• Preston Qualls, 19, 4920 Halls Ferry Road, statutory rape of a victim under age 14.

• Michael Earl Holt, 31, 4114 Washington St. lot 4, fourth offense domestic violence. Holt is accused of hitting a woman he was dating in the face. He is also accused of breaking his one-year-old son’s right leg during the incident.

• Depeytric Coleman, 1234 East Ave., aggravated assault-extreme indifference. Coleman is accused of hitting a woman with a gun.

• Michael J. Carter, 20, 652 Heartwood Drive, and Raymond Nix, 20, 3601 Security St., two counts each of aggravated assault and two counts each of shooting at a motor vehicle.

• Dennis Hall, 38, 153 Pittman Road, vehicle burglary, larceny of a motor vehicle, non-residential burglary, He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions. Hall later pleaded guilty to charges of larceny of a vehicle and non-residential burglary. Three other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. He is serving a 15-year sentence at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Central Mississippi Corrections Facility in Pearl, according to MDOC records.

• Gregory Wayne Mitchell, 41, 3199 Highway 48, Moss Point, burglary of a dwelling.

• Amanda O’Callaghan, 50, 445 Kimberly Drive, Columbus, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Devin Deshawn Snow, 25, 420 Elmwood St., sale of a controlled substance-marijuana.

• Matthew Adrian Dill, 39, 114 Hawkins St., possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. Dill was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Christopher Joseph Halford, 38, 2236 Mount Alban Road, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Clarence Wooten, 42, 105 Cossar Court, possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. Wooten was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Darryl Lee Williams, 28, 810 Jackson St., possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony convictions.

• Xavier Donte Anderson, 25, 220 Hillside Drive, possession of a stolen firearm.

• Alonzo Curtis, 39, 44 Taylors St., maliciously injuring a domesticated dog and aggravated cruelty to a domesticated dog. Curtis is accused of depriving the animal of adequate shelter, food and water and intentionally starving the dog to death.

• Arthur Lee Andrews, 31, 1103 First North St.; Jaquan Burden, 21, 902 Blossom Lane Apt. F-10; John Ragsdale, 47, 1415 High St.; Robert Reed, 32, 1414 Martin Luther King Blvd.; Standarious Kentrell Spize, 20, 568 Fort Hill Drive; aggravated assault-extreme indifference and kidnapping. The five are accused of beating a man and tying him up in the Warren County Jail.

• Deandre Kendall Royal, 38, 1514 Ethel St., two counts credit card fraud. Royal is accused of using a stolen credit card to buy a Honda generator and a Dewalt pressure washer with a total value of $2,223.46 from Home Depot.

• David Darnell Mayfield, 28, 1260 Stenson Road, two counts of aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting at two men.

• Kentavious Ford, 18, 2228 Grove St., possession of contraband within a jail or correctional facility and possession of controlled substances within a correctional facility. Ford is accused of bringing a cell phone into the Warren County Jail and bringing marijuana into the jail.

• Kenneth Walton, 26, 514 Oakwood Drive, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.

• Curtis Tippen, 47, 2778 Scott Road, Vicksburg, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Buffie Deshannon Findley, 47, 6 Great Lake Blvd., possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

• Jermerica Moore, 21, 110 Stillwater Drive, felony malicious mischief.

• Amber Ann Ivy, 33, 740 Dabney St., burglary of a dwelling.

