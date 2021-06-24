Funeral services for Julius Caesar Wells, better known as “Big Daddy,” will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. James Archer officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 in the funeral home from 1 until 7 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required inside the building.

Julius Caesar Wells passed away on Thursday, June 17 in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home. He was 88 and of the Baptist faith. He retired from Cooper Lighting and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Tyner-Ford Post #213.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Minerva Cartwright Wells; a son, Caesar Knox; a daughter, Barbara Knox Thomas O’Neal; great-great-granddaughter Khloe Wilson; his sisters, Mary Wells Amos and Gloria Ruth Williams; Stepbrother Alphonso Wells and Stepsisters Hattie Carroll and Lorene Tate.

He is survived by his son, Clarence Ross of Bangkok, Thailand; daughters Karla Squires of Ecorse, Mich.; and Kathy White of Waveland, Miss.; two grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and a brother-in-law, John Amos of Vicksburg.