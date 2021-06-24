Miss Mississippi 2021: Miss Pontotoc Ridge, Miss Golden Triangle win in second preliminary phase

The second round of the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions came to a close Thursday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center with a double preliminary winner earning awards in the Red Carpet and Talent portions of the competition.

Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand won the Red Carpet phase, formerly evening wear, of the competition, and a $400 scholarship. Brand previously won Talent on Wednesday night, and a $500 scholarship, making her a double preliminary winner.

Miss Pontotoc Ridge Katelyn Perry won Talent on Thursday night, with a prize of a $500 scholarship.

Preliminary night scoring for each phase of the competition is 35 percent for Private Interview, 15 percent for On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Initiative, 35 percent for Talent and 15 percent for Red Carpet.

The preliminary competitions for the Miss Mississippi Competition will continue through Friday at the Vicksburg Convention Center beginning at 7 p.m. The final night of competition and crowning will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $40 for Friday and $50 for the final night of competition and crowning.

This year, the Miss Mississippi competition will be live-streamed. Packets are $15 a night or $36 for all nights and are available at missmisslive.com.

The last night of the competition will be televised on WLBT.

For more information, call 601-638-6746.